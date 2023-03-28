Brush Stroke

Deep Rock Galactic Patch Notes 1.31 Update Today on March 28, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Deep Rock Galactic

A new update has been released for Deep Rock Galactic Update 1.31 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

PATCH NOTES

– Added steam beta branch ‘drg_legacy’. Opt into this to play DRG 2018 Legacy Edition. – Disabled mission speak when promoting for the second time and onwards – Fixed Loot Bug Lover victory pose not showing up in crates

PATCH NOTES

– Fixed that the voiceline: “Why is this so fun” was subtitled as “This never gets old” – Fixed that Mission Control would sometimes not warn about the drop pod leaving

PATCH NOTES

– Fixed a rare bug where not enough hollomite would spawn – Fixed a few typos – Fixed a bug with the Romanian translations not getting updated

