Brush Stroke

DayZ Patch Notes 1.50 Update Today on March 09, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

DayZ

A new update has been released for DayZ Update 1.50 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

FIXED

_ It was possible to pick up items through some walls or closed doors – The gear box of the M1025 could desync when shifted up in drive mode

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

MODDING

= Fixed: ‘Math.IsInRange’ would always return false – Fixed: Player could fall through the ground when getting out of a vehicle

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

KNOWN ISSUES

– Weapons that in previous version were bugged due to loading a bullet from a ruined magazine need to chamber a bullet to function again

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories