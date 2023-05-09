Battlefield 2042 Patch Notes 1.34 Update Today on May 09, 2023

A new update has been released for Battlefield 2042 Update 1.34 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Players will no longer spawn out of bounds on Capture Points D1 and D2 on Discarded – Resolved an issue that resulted in an unintended visual effect being placed on weapons when stood in heat sources / explosions of vehicles
– Resolved an issue that caused a broken recoil animation when firing the MTAR-21 on PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One consoles
– LCAA Hovercraft engine damage will now correctly display a damage indicator – Explosive damage will now be applied towards Transport Helicopters, alongside the impact damage of the projectile