Brush Stroke

Battlefield 2042 Patch Notes 1.34 Update Today on May 09, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Battlefield 2042

A new update has been released for Battlefield 2042 Update 1.34 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Maps

– Players will no longer spawn out of bounds on Capture Points D1 and D2 on Discarded – Resolved an issue that resulted in an unintended visual effect being placed on weapons when stood in heat sources / explosions of vehicles

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Weapons

– Resolved an issue that caused a broken recoil animation when firing the MTAR-21 on PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One consoles

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Vehicles

– LCAA Hovercraft engine damage will now correctly display a damage indicator – Explosive damage will now be applied towards Transport Helicopters, alongside the impact damage of the projectile

Tekken 7 5.00 Update

PUBG 19.1 Update

Marvel’s Avengers 1.70 Update

More Stories