Reason for Delay

Publisher Warner Bros. Games has announced the postponement of the highly anticipated Batman: Arkham Trilogy release. Originally scheduled for October 13, the new release date has been pushed back to December 1. The decision to delay the release was made in order to ensure the best possible gaming experience for players, as the developers require more time to fine-tune and perfect the games.

About Batman: Arkham Trilogy

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy is a collection of three critically acclaimed games: Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. These games have garnered a huge following and have been highly praised for their immersive gameplay, compelling storytelling, and stunning visuals.

Batman Arkham Asylum

Batman Arkham Asylum takes players into the depths of Gotham’s most infamous psychiatric hospital, Arkham Asylum. As Batman, players must navigate the dark and eerie halls of the asylum to stop the Joker’s sinister plan.

Batman: Arkham City

In Batman: Arkham City, the boundaries of Gotham City have expanded to encompass an entire district that has been turned into a high-security prison. As Batman, players must navigate this dangerous and chaotic environment to save Gotham from its most dangerous criminals.

Batman: Arkham Knight

In the final installment of the trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight, players are faced with the ultimate threat as Scarecrow returns to unite Gotham’s most notorious villains against the Dark Knight. With the help of the Batmobile and an arsenal of gadgets, players must protect Gotham from destruction.

Coming to Switch

In addition to the delay announcement, Warner Bros. Games also confirmed that the Batman: Arkham Trilogy will be available on the Nintendo Switch. This exciting news means that Switch players will finally have the opportunity to experience the iconic Batman games on their favorite console.