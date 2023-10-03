Publisher Warner Bros. Games Delays Batman: Arkham Trilogy Release Date
What’s Included in Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Batman: Arkham Trilogy is a collection of three critically acclaimed games: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. The trilogy includes all previously released downloadable content from these three titles. The porting of each title to the Nintendo Switch was done by Turn Me Up Games, ensuring a seamless gaming experience for players.
Warner Bros. Games Statement on the Delay
Warner Bros. Games released a statement regarding the delay:
“Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch will now launch on December 1, 2023.”
“More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch. We apologize to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy. Thank you for your patience.”