What’s Included in Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Batman: Arkham Trilogy is a collection of three critically acclaimed games: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. The trilogy includes all previously released downloadable content from these three titles. The porting of each title to the Nintendo Switch was done by Turn Me Up Games, ensuring a seamless gaming experience for players.

Warner Bros. Games Statement on the Delay

Warner Bros. Games released a statement regarding the delay: