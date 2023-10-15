Publisher Warner Bros. Games Announces New DLC Character Omni-Man for Mortal Kombat 1

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated game, Mortal Kombat 1, introducing a new downloadable content (DLC) character named Omni-Man. This exciting character is inspired by the popular Invincible comic book and Prime Video adult animated series. With the voice talent of renowned actor J. K. Simmons, who brings Omni-Man to life, players can expect a formidable moveset and powerful abilities from this new addition to the Mortal Kombat universe.

Introducing Tremor – A New Kameo Fighter

In addition to the Omni-Man DLC character, the new trailer offers a sneak peek at Tremor, another downloadable content Kameo Fighter. Tremor comes equipped with a range of support moves that can assist players during intense matches. This exciting character will be available as part of the Kombat Pack, scheduled for release in November 2023.

Exciting Additions in the Kombat Pack

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes various exciting additions to enhance the gaming experience. Players can now enjoy a character skin for Johnny Cage, featuring the voice and likeness of the legendary actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme. Additionally, there will be three new playable Mortal Kombat characters available at different times – Quan Chi (winter 2023/2024), Ermac (spring 2024), and Takeda Takahashi (summer 2024).

Furthermore, three new guest fighters will be introduced, including Omni-Man (November 2023), Peacemaker from DC’s The Suicide Squad film and Peacemaker series on Max (winter 2023/2024), and Homelander from The Boys television series (spring 2024). Players who purchase the Kombat Pack will also enjoy one-week early access to all playable characters. Additionally, five new Kameo Fighters will be released, including Tremor (November 2023), as well as Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon, and Mavado (release dates still to be announced).

The Kombat Pack is currently available as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $109.99 (SRP), or it can be purchased separately for $39.99 (SRP). Furthermore, all playable characters and Kameo Fighters will be available for individual purchase.

Release Date and Platforms

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for release on September 19, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.