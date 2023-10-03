





Utility stocks are experiencing a significant downturn as interest rates reach their highest level in over a decade. Technical indicators suggest that this decline is unprecedented. Jason Goepfert, the founder of SentimenTrader, revealed that the selling on Monday was so widespread that a composite breadth indicator for utilities reached a level only seen in 2002, 2008, and 2020 over the past 33 years. Additionally, Chris Verrone, a technical strategist at Strategas, noted that more than half of the sector is trading at a 52-week low, describing the situation as extremely dire. This widespread selling has resulted in a sharp decline for a sector that is typically considered defensive.







Why are Utility Stocks Declining?

Utility stocks have been falling sharply in recent weeks due to the increase in interest rates. As Treasury yields have surged, investors anticipate a “higher-for-longer” rate environment. This differs from previous worst periods, which occurred around the time of Federal Reserve rate cuts and were followed by positive total returns for utilities in the subsequent months. Jason Goepfert believes that the current sell-off is primarily caused by the change in interest rates. However, he remains uncertain about whether this will prevent utilities from rallying in the future. He expects that utilities will follow their historical tendency to recover after such extreme declines.

Double Whammy: Rising Interest Rates Impacting Utility Stocks

Rising interest rates pose a double challenge for utility stocks. Firstly, due to their high-yield, low-growth nature, many investors treat them as bond proxies. However, even with Treasury yields above 5%, the dividend income from utilities appears less attractive. Secondly, utility companies often carry substantial debt loads. As they refinance existing debt or take on additional debt for expansion, they will now face significantly higher interest expenses compared to just two years ago. This situation is further complicated by the fact that utility stocks are expected to pay out a certain yield, which cannot compete with current overnight rates. Additionally, they are exposed to rate risks.

NextEra Energy: One of the Hardest-Hit Stocks

One of the largest losers in this group is NextEra Energy, which holds the biggest position in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The stock has experienced a decline of approximately 23% since September 22nd. NextEra’s sister company, NextEra Partners, recently announced a reduction in its distribution growth rate, which further impacted NextEra Energy’s stock. As a result, some investors, such as CEO Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, have sold their positions in NextEra Energy.

Analyst Outlook and Conclusion

Despite the historic decline in utility stocks, some Wall Street analysts predict further downside. UBS analyst Ross Fowler stated that based on their valuation regression model, which considers interest rates and growth among other factors, utilities are still overvalued by around 9%. The sentiment towards utilities remains negative as long as interest rates continue to rise. This discounts the bullish long-term fundamentals associated with the growth from the clean energy transition. It is important to note that opinions on the future performance of utility stocks may vary among industry experts.

