Increasing Number of Attacks

South Korea’s largest exchange, Upbit, suffered 159,061 attacks during the first half of 2023.

According to local media Yonhap, this number is about 2.17 times higher than it was in 2022.

To combat the increasing trends of hacking attacks, the company increased the share of funds held in cold wallets by 70%. It has also increased the security levels of its hot wallet funds.

Upbit is currently one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea. The company’s trading volume is approximately $1.2 billion.

Due to regulatory issues at Binance, the company increased its market share by 5.5%. Upbit is gaining traction and attracting users in the competitive cryptocurrency exchange space.





Resilience and Expansion

In 2019, the exchange experienced a major hack, losing $51 million worth of Ethereum (ETH). Despite this setback, Upbit has resumed normal operations after a two-month hiatus, demonstrating its resilience and commitment to providing a secure platform for users.

In addition to its cryptocurrency activities, Upbit has expanded its brand presence through sports sponsorship. The exchange has entered into a partnership with Napoli, a football club that participates in the Italian League and Coppa Italia competitions. The move shows Upbit’s desire to explore new ways to promote the brand and reach a wider audience.