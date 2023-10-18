Unlikely Celebrity Duo: Simon Pegg and Rick Astley

2023 has been a year of surprising celebrity pairs, from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Martin Short to Octavia Spencer and Britney Spears. Adding to this trend, actor Simon Pegg and singer Rick Astley are now working on a project together, as teased by Pegg on his social media. Let’s take a closer look at this unexpected collaboration.

A New Project on the Horizon

Simon Pegg, known for his diverse acting career, is always involved in something intriguing. His latest venture involves teaming up with ’80s singer Rick Astley. Pegg shared a photo on Instagram, showing both of them sitting in directors’ chairs on a set, hinting at their collaboration. Though the nature of the project remains undisclosed, Pegg tagged the indie production company Black Dog Films in the post.

Simon Pegg and Rick Astley: Background

Pegg has gained fame in both UK indie comedies and big American blockbusters, while Astley’s stature peaked in the 1980s with multiple hit songs. His track “Never Gonna Give You Up” has become one of the most famous and enduring internet memes, popularized by the rickrolling phenomenon. The song unexpectedly plays in online videos or situations, catching people off guard. Even today, stars like Ryan Reynolds and the show Ted Lasso reference this iconic song.

The Internet Memes Overflow

Unsurprisingly, Pegg’s post attracted plenty of comments referencing the rickrolling meme. Fans couldn’t resist joining in the fun, incorporating Pegg’s name into the witty puns. Fortunately, the collaboration is not merely a prank, as both celebrities shared more through their Instagram stories.

Working on a Music Video?

Pegg mentioned Astley’s latest album, “Are We There Yet,” in his Instagram posts and tagged the album in shared photos. Although no official confirmation has been made, it seems likely that they are working on a music video together. This prospect excites fans of both stars, as it opens the door for potential future collaborations and unexpected cameos.

Looking Forward to the Project

As fans eagerly anticipate the outcome, we can only speculate about the details of their joint venture. Perhaps “rickrolling” will make an appearance, as many commenters hope. Additionally, there may be opportunities for Astley to surprise fans in Pegg’s film, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.” With celebrities frequently appearing in music videos, unexpected cameo appearances add an element of excitement to these smaller-scale projects.

Where to Catch Simon Pegg and Rick Astley

While we await further news about their collaboration, you can enjoy Simon Pegg in his latest film, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” available for digital purchase on Amazon. For more of Pegg’s appearances in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, you can subscribe to Paramount+. As for Rick Astley, his new album “Are We There Yet” is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.