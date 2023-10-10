Unity Announces Change in Leadership

Unity, the leading software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content, recently announced a significant change in its leadership. John Riccitiello, who served as the company’s President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and member of the Board of Directors, will no longer hold these positions, effective immediately.

New Interim CEO and President Appointed

In light of this development, James M. Whitehurst has been appointed as the new interim CEO, President, and member of the Board of Directors for Unity. This change in leadership comes amidst a series of controversies surrounding the company and its dealings with the new tax system.

Continued Involvement of John Riccitiello

The official press release, published on Business Wire, states that Roelof Botha, the lead independent director of Unity’s board of directors, will now serve as the President. Additionally, it is mentioned that Riccitiello will continue to assist the company during this transition, ensuring a seamless handover of responsibilities.

Statements from Unity Board Members

Roelof Botha expressed his admiration for John Riccitiello’s leadership at Unity, highlighting the significant growth the company has achieved during his tenure. Botha acknowledged Riccitiello’s contributions in transitioning from a perpetual license to a subscription model, monetizing developer creations, and positioning Unity as a pioneer in the developer community.

On the other hand, Riccitiello himself stated that he feels honored to have led Unity for nearly a decade, emphasizing his dedication to the employees, customers, developers, and partners who have contributed to the company’s growth. He also expressed his commitment to supporting Unity during this transition and overseeing its future success.

