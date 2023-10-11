Ubisoft XDefiant Postponed
Ubisoft XDefiant Postponed
Ubisoft has XDefiant by Tom Clancy postponed until an indefinite date. The freetoplay shooter was actually supposed to release this month.
In a statement on Tweet you indicate that you simply need more time to implement the originally intended gameplay concept.
