Overview

The UK gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a growth of 0.2% in August, according to the Office for National Statistics. This comes after a contraction of 0.6% in July, which was revised downwards.

Contributors to Growth

The main contributor to the growth in August was the services sector, which added 0.4% to the month’s output. However, there was a decline in production output by 0.7% and a decrease in construction output by 0.5%.

Economic Outlook

Mathieu Savary, chief European strategist at BCA Research, highlighted that while the current data suggests no significant slack in the UK economy, it should be considered alongside other indicators. Signs of a cooldown in the labor market and lower inflation in the future are starting to emerge.

This data does not alter the outlook for the Bank of England, which recently paused its interest rate hikes due to lower-than-expected inflation. The Bank’s main policy rate increased from 0.1% to 5.25% between December 2021 and August 2023.

Government Response

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the positive growth, stating that the UK has outperformed France and Germany since the pandemic. However, he also emphasized the need to address inflation to achieve sustainable growth.

Inflation and Interest Rates

In August, UK headline inflation dropped to 6.7% annually, below expectations but still above the Bank of England’s 2% target. Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, believes that the underwhelming rebound in GDP and the impact of higher borrowing costs make another interest rate hike less likely at the Bank of England’s November meeting.

Economic Challenges Ahead

Thiru added that the weak return to growth indicates an economy struggling due to inflation, higher taxes, and previous interest rate increases. This suggests that the UK may remain close to recession throughout next year.