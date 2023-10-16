Lululemon

Shares of athleisure clothing company Lululemon rose over 10% after S & P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company’s stock will be added to the S & P 500 on Wednesday. This decision comes as Lululemon replaces Activision Blizzard following its acquisition by Microsoft.

Pfizer

Pfizer’s shares rallied 5% after an upgrade by Jeffries from hold to buy. The firm sees an attractive buying opportunity following Pfizer’s recent cut in full-year guidance due to slumping vaccine sales. However, vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech experienced declines of 4.7% and 5.4%, respectively. Novavax dropped 6%.

News Corp

News Corp’s stock surged 3% after reports that activist shareholder Starboard Value has built a stake in the company. Starboard plans to recommend spinning off News Corp’s digital real estate division, according to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

Alignment Healthcare

Shares of Alignment Healthcare soared 20% after being upgraded to strong buy from outperform by Raymond James. The firm cited the health-care company’s retention of its four-star Medicare rating, as well as its renewed focus on growth and attractive valuation.

Varonis Systems

Cybersecurity stock Varonis Systems saw a 6.2% increase following an upgrade to overweight from equal weight by Morgan Stanley. The firm believes the company’s shares could benefit from its exposure to artificial intelligence.

Manchester United

Shares of English soccer club Manchester United dropped 6% after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe made a bid of over $1.5 billion for a 25% stake in the company. This follows the withdrawal of a bid from Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani.

Tal Education

Educational technology stock Tal Education experienced a 7.2% increase after UBS upgraded its shares to a buy rating. The upgrade was based on an attractive valuation and positive outlook for Tal Education’s nonacademic tutoring business.

Charles Schwab

Brokerage firm Charles Schwab’s stock rose over 5% after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Schwab earned 77 cents per share, surpassing an LSEG forecast of 74 cents per share. However, the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook.

Albemarle

Lithium producer Albemarle saw a 2.7% increase in shares after withdrawing its offer to acquire Liontown Resources. Albemarle cited growing complexities associated with the transaction as a factor in its decision.

Greenbrier

Transportation services company Greenbrier’s shares rose nearly 5% after receiving an upgrade to a positive rating from Susquehanna. Analyst Bascome Majors cited a strengthening backdrop for the railcar industry and below-potential margins as catalysts for potential growth.

Vista Outdoor

Sports and recreation company Vista Outdoor’s stock declined by 24% after releasing preliminary fiscal second-quarter results that showed expected year-over-year sales drop due to a challenging economic environment. Vista Outdoor also lowered its full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

Henry Schein

Healthcare solutions provider Henry Schein’s shares slipped almost 2% after experiencing a cybersecurity incident that affected part of its manufacturing and distribution businesses.

Reported by ‘s Yun Li, Fred Imbert, Hakyung Kim, Samantha Subin, Alex Harring, Pia Singh, and Lisa Han.