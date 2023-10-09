The Best Anime on Netflix Right Now

If you're an anime enthusiast or someone looking to dive into the world of Japanese animation, you're in for a treat. Netflix offers an impressive collection of top-notch anime series that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. From epic adventures and thrilling action to heartfelt romances and mind-bending mysteries, there's an anime to suit every mood. We've curated a list of the best anime available on Netflix right now, ensuring that you won't miss out on the most captivating and beloved shows. Whether you're a seasoned anime fan or new to the genre, our selection has something for everyone.

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku.

CyberPunk: Edgerunners

A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

A young man’s rebel against authorities on a future version of Earth, after he has been recruited into an interplanetary military unit that suffers a 70% casualty rate.

Vampire in the Garden

In the divided world of the future, two girls want to do the forbidden: the human wants to play the violin, and the vampire wants to see a wider world.

High-Rise Invasion

High schooler Yuri finds herself atop a skyscraper in a strange world, where she must survive against masked assailants bent on killing their prey.

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father’s footsteps and find her true powers.

Tekken: Bloodline

Follow Jin Kazama and his fight to become one of the best fighters in the King of the Iron Fist tournament.

Kotaro Lives Alone

An unpopular manga artist has to care for his new neighbor, a 5-year-old child living alone.

Spriggan

An ancient alien civilization’s relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation’s Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands.

Eden

A human girl secretly raised by robots starts to uncover the dark secrets behind her lush, utopian world where humanity has all but vanished.

Komi Can’t Communicate

An elite and aloof schoolgirl is in fact severely withdrawn and anxious about communicating with others. An ordinary schoolboy befriends her and helps her to open up and talk with people.

The Orbital Children

In 2045, two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.

Record of Ragnarok

Every 1000 years, the Gods’ Council assemble to decide the fate of humanity. After 7 million years of human history, the gods come to the decision that humans are irredeemable and must be extinct.

7 Seeds

In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario. In particular was “Project 7SEEDS”, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed i…

Aggretsuko

Frustrated with her thankless office job, the 25-year-old red panda copes with her daily struggles by belting out heavy metal karaoke after work.

Super Crooks

Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragtag supervillains for one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong?

B: The Beginning

In this anime series, scientists hope “new humans” will create universal peace, but they’re kidnapped by an evil group with very different plans.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

The story of the Joestar family, who are possessed with intense psychic strength, and the adventures each member encounters throughout their lives.

Beastars

In a world of anthropomorphic animals, a reclusive wolf’s complicated relationship with a kindly rabbit is tested by a classmate’s murder, a charismatic deer’s influence, and his own burgeoning predatory instincts.

Violet Evergarden

In the aftermath of a great war, Violet Evergarden, a young female ex-soldier, gets a job at a writers’ agency and goes on assignments to create letters that can connect people.