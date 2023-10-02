Top 40 Best-Selling Physical Games in the UK
Here is a list of the top 40 best-selling physical games in the UK for the past week:
- EA Sport FC 24
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- GTA 5
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Minecraft
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Goty Edition
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Motofestival “Crew”
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Street Fighter 6
- Lie P.
- Diablo 4
- Pikmin 4
- Pokemon Purple
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Saints Row
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Dark Souls Trilogy
- GTA: Trilogy – Complete Edition
- Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 8 Remastered Double Pack
- Pokemon Scarlet
- Super Mario World 3D + Bowser’s Fury
- FIFA 23
- Mario Party Superstars
- Fairy Farm
- Starfield
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Pikmin 1+2
- Resident Evil 4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Cobra Kai 2: Rise of the Dojo
- Payday 3
EA Sports FC 24 Sales in the UK
A few hours ago, it was reported that sales of EA Sports FC 24 in the UK were down 30% compared to FIFA 23. It is believed that the loss of the license and a name change may be the reason for this result. Despite this, the game still managed to achieve the second best result in the UK for 2023, surpassed only by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but surpassing Hogwarts Legacy.