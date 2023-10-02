Top 40 Best-Selling Physical Games in the UK

Here is a list of the top 40 best-selling physical games in the UK for the past week:

EA Sport FC 24 Mortal Kombat 1 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe GTA 5 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Minecraft Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Goty Edition Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Animal Crossing: New Horizons Motofestival “Crew” Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Sports Street Fighter 6 Lie P. Diablo 4 Pikmin 4 Pokemon Purple New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Saints Row Super Mario Odyssey Dark Souls Trilogy GTA: Trilogy – Complete Edition Final Fantasy 7 and Final Fantasy 8 Remastered Double Pack Pokemon Scarlet Super Mario World 3D + Bowser’s Fury FIFA 23 Mario Party Superstars Fairy Farm Starfield LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pikmin 1+2 Resident Evil 4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Cobra Kai 2: Rise of the Dojo Payday 3

EA Sports FC 24 Sales in the UK

A few hours ago, it was reported that sales of EA Sports FC 24 in the UK were down 30% compared to FIFA 23. It is believed that the loss of the license and a name change may be the reason for this result. Despite this, the game still managed to achieve the second best result in the UK for 2023, surpassed only by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but surpassing Hogwarts Legacy.