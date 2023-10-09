Discover the Best Netflix Series to Watch Right Now

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of gripping dramas, thrilling mysteries, or captivating sci-fi adventures, we’ve got you covered with our curated list of the best Netflix series to watch right now. Get ready to embark on a binge-watching journey filled with intriguing narratives, unforgettable characters, and mind-bending twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From critically acclaimed originals to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, we’ve handpicked a selection that caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences. So grab your popcorn, get cozy on the couch, and prepare to immerse yourself in the fantastic worlds of these top-notch series. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, laughter, or thought-provoking storytelling, Top Buzz Trends has you covered with the ultimate Netflix series recommendations for an unforgettable viewing experience.

THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB (2020)

Based on the book series of the same name focusing on a group of young girls who start their own babysitting service.

THE DRAGON PRINCE (2018)

Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.

MO (2022)

Mo Najjar who straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and “a ton of bullshit.” The fictional Mo is a Palestinian refugee living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship.

ARCANE: LEAGUE OF LEGENDS (2021)

Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart.

BLOOD OF ZEUS (2020)

A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.

MAYA AND THE THREE (2021)

A Mesoamerican warrior princess embarks on a quest to recruit three legendary fighters to help save the world of gods and humankind.

CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS (2022)

A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner, a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.

THE ORDER (2019)

Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges to a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.

KATLA (2021)

One year after the violent eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla, the peace and tranquility in the small town of Vik is dramatically disturbed.

HILDA (2018)

A fearless blue-haired girl named Hilda leaves the forest to go to town and find new friends, great adventures, magic and mysterious creatures who might be dangerous.

BIG MOUTH (2017)

Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty.

BETTER CALL SAUL (2015)

The trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the years leading up to his fateful run-in with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

BEEF (2023)

Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

HEARTSTOPPER (2022)

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

KINGDOM (2019)

In ancient China, a young boy dreams of becoming the greatest general of the Qin Kingdom.

RUSSIAN DOLL (2019)

A cynical young woman in New York City keeps dying and returning to the party that’s being thrown in her honor on that same evening. She tries to find a way out of this strange time loop.

LUPIN (2021)

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

OUR PLANET (2019)

Explores and unravels the mystery of how and why animals migrate, showing some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world through spectacular and innovative cinematography.

GENTEFIED (2020)

The Morales cousins scramble to save their grandfather’s taco shop–and pursue their own dreams–as gentrification shakes up their LA neighborhood.

SWEET TOOTH (2021)

A boy who is half human and half deer survives in a post-apocalyptic world with other hybrids.