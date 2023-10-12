Threads Introduces Edit Button for Posts

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Threads, Instagram’s Twitter-like app, is rolling out an edit button. This new feature allows you to edit your posts within five minutes of posting, eliminating the need to delete and repost for corrections.

No Extra Charge for Edit Button on Threads

Unlike X (formerly Twitter), which only introduced an edit button last year and made it exclusive to subscribers, Threads is offering the edit button to all users at no additional cost. It is accessible through both mobile and web platforms and has been launched three months after the social network’s initial release.

Edit History Not Available on Threads

However, unlike X, Threads does not display the edit history of a post. This lack of transparency can lead to potential misuse of the edit button. Users can modify their text even after receiving likes and reposts without any record of the original content.

GamingIdeology has reached out to Meta to inquire about plans to add an edit history function.

Voice Threads Introduced by Threads

Zuckerberg also revealed that Threads now supports “Voice Threads,” allowing users to share voice posts. This update caters to users who prefer audio options over text. To create a voice post, simply start a new thread or reply and tap the microphone icon to begin recording. The audio clip will be automatically captioned, which you can then edit.

Threads Preparing to Launch Trends Feature

Today’s announcement coincides with reports of Threads developing a Trends feature to enhance competition with X. A screenshot accidentally shared by a Threads employee revealed a numbered list of trending topics being actively discussed in threads. However, Threads’ Trends list does not categorize trends by topic like X’s “News” and “Sports,” nor personalized trends like X’s “For You.” Despite this, the introduction of a Trends page would increase Threads’ competitiveness.