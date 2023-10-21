





The Walking Dead: Destinies Release Date Confirmed!

Great news for all gaming enthusiasts! The release date for The Walking Dead: Destinies has been officially confirmed. Make sure to mark November 17th on your calendar, as this highly anticipated video game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

New Gameplay Trailer Accompanies the Release Date Announcement

Get ready to be blown away by the immersive experience of The Walking Dead: Destinies. The game, featuring a compelling narrative and several beloved characters from the TV show, will be in third-person perspective. You’ll start your journey as Rick Grimes and lead a team through the terrifying Apocalypse.

Your Choices Shape the Story

Prepare for tough decisions that will have a significant impact on the outcome of the game’s storyline. As you navigate through the game, you’ll encounter familiar locations such as Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure!

The Walking Dead: Destinies Published by GameMill

Published by GameMill, The Walking Dead: Destinies was announced last August. It is an exciting addition to their portfolio, although the publisher is currently facing criticism from another developer for the disappointing results of Skull Island: Rise of Kong. Nevertheless, The Walking Dead: Destinies promises to deliver a thrilling gaming experience like no other.



