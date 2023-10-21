





The Walking Dead: Destinies Release Date Confirmed!

Exciting news for all gaming enthusiasts! The highly anticipated video game, The Walking Dead: Destinies, now has an official release date. Be sure to mark your calendars for November 17th as this immersive game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

New Gameplay Trailer Accompanies the Release Date Announcement

Prepare to be amazed by The Walking Dead: Destinies’ captivating gameplay. This third-person perspective game takes you on an unforgettable journey through the gripping narrative and features beloved characters from the TV show. Take on the role of Rick Grimes and lead your team through the terrifying Apocalypse.

Your Choices Shape the Story

Get ready for tough decisions that will significantly impact the outcome of the game’s storyline. Explore familiar locations like Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury as you embark on this adrenaline-pumping adventure.

The Walking Dead: Destinies Published by GameMill

GameMill, the publisher behind this thrilling game, announced The Walking Dead: Destinies last August. While the publisher has faced criticism from another developer for the disappointing results of Skull Island: Rise of Kong, rest assured that The Walking Dead: Destinies promises to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.



