GameMill Entertainment Announces Release Date for The Walking Dead: Destinies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARIbcKvSFQ
GameMill Entertainment announced this The Walking Dead: Destinies will be released in digital format on November 17 for all current systems. Packaged versions will follow in December.
The Walking Dead: Destinies was unveiled in August (we reported).
.