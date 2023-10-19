Narrative-driven Action Adventure Game: The Walking Dead: Destinies
Immerse yourself in the captivating world of The Walking Dead with the upcoming release of The Walking Dead: Destinies. This highly anticipated game will be available digitally on November 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. A physical release is set to follow in December, bringing the thrilling gameplay to fans everywhere. Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Flux Games have worked tirelessly to create an unforgettable gaming experience.
About the Game
Embark on an extraordinary journey as Rick Grimes, who awakens alone in a hospital surrounded by the walking dead. Your mission is to assemble a team of allies and navigate through the walker apocalypse, visiting iconic locations from The Walking Dead such as Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. Along the way, you’ll encounter crucial choice-driven moments that will shape the destiny of your characters. The decision is in your hands – will you follow the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead?
Key Features
- Shatter Fate – With the power to alter the story of AMC’s The Walking Dead, you can weave your own path through the series’ events. Choose to save the villain or kill the hero and be prepared to face the consequences of your decisions.
- Slash, Bash, and Shoot the Undead – Engage in thrilling third-person action as you battle hordes of walkers using an array of melee and ranged weapons, including bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.
- Build Your Dream Team – Form your ultimate roster from a selection of over twelve iconic characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead, including fan favorites like Rick, Shane, Michonne, Carol, and Daryl.
- Survive the Apocalypse – Manage your limited resources, scavenge for weapons and ammo, and utilize the unique abilities of your party members to stay alive in the face of the undead threat.
- Experience the Tension – Defend your camp, rescue survivors, and navigate through stealth and intense combat scenarios. Face the challenges of a “broken state” and fight for your survival before the zombie horde overwhelms you.
Release Date Trailer