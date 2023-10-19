Immerse yourself in the captivating world of The Walking Dead with the upcoming release of The Walking Dead: Destinies. This highly anticipated game will be available digitally on November 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. A physical release is set to follow in December, bringing the thrilling gameplay to fans everywhere. Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Flux Games have worked tirelessly to create an unforgettable gaming experience.

About the Game

Embark on an extraordinary journey as Rick Grimes, who awakens alone in a hospital surrounded by the walking dead. Your mission is to assemble a team of allies and navigate through the walker apocalypse, visiting iconic locations from The Walking Dead such as Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. Along the way, you’ll encounter crucial choice-driven moments that will shape the destiny of your characters. The decision is in your hands – will you follow the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead?

Key Features