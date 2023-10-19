The US Treasury Department is currently pushing for new rules that strengthen monitoring and reporting capabilities for virtual currency mixers that benefit illicit actors and terrorist groups.

On October 19, The Wall Street Journal reported that President Biden’s administration is preparing to designate cryptocurrency mixers as a national security threat. The move reportedly comes as the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is strengthening its vigilance against crypto-terrorist financing, citing geopolitical tension between Israel and Hamas.

FinCEN has published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) detailing its argument for this new legislation that would force financial institutions to track, report, and even block transactions associated with suspicious convertible virtual currency (CVC) mixers.

CVC mixing provides an important service that allows players in the ransomware ecosystem, rogue state actors, and other criminals to fund their illegal activities and obfuscate the flow of illicit gains. This is FinCEN’s first-ever use of Section 311 authority to target a class of transactions with a primary interest in money laundering. Andrea Jacki, Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

The public has 90 days to submit written comments to the NPRM, which would be a sanction if approved. While FinCEN’s plan is clear, the proposed rule is still under review at press time.

Bill Hughes, a consultant for ConsenSys, opined that while FinCEN’s proposal focuses on loosening financial security, the NPRM does not bode well for mixing services overall.

This is a matter of national security oversight that benefits domestic financial institutions more than blocking transactions as the sanctions regime does. But it puts blenders on the radar of local financial institutions in a bad way. Bill HughesConsenSys attorney



The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announcement comes on the heels of sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on a Gaza-based cryptocurrency exchange called Buy Cash, News Agencies reported.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also mobilized more than 100 lawmakers to agitate for additional anti-money laundering and war financing rules enacted using blockchain-based tools and platforms.

!!️@SeanWarren, @RepCasten& @Roger Marshall MD A key letter with 28 Senators and 76 House members to the Treasury Department and National Security Council regarding Hamas’ use of cryptocurrencies asks what additional powers the official (hint: their bill) might need to crack down on this activity. (Note: Rs 2 only) pic.twitter.com/hoAimV6LJF – Alexander Grieve (@AlexanderGrieve) October 18, 2023

Amid the conflict in the Middle East, authorities around the world have taken measures to stop financial support gathered by terrorist groups and bad actors. The Israeli government has banned cryptocurrency accounts run by Hamas members and asked Binance to follow suit.

However, non-state actors are leveraging digital currencies and cryptocurrencies to fund humanitarian aid to displaced citizens and war-torn neighborhoods.