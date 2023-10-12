The Features and Functionality of Offline Maps in iOS 17

When Apple released iOS 17, it introduced exciting new features to iPhones such as StandBy mode and Live Stickers. Additionally, their Maps app received a significant update: offline maps. With offline maps, users can download specific areas onto their iPhone from the Maps app. This convenient feature allows users to access maps even without a cell signal, making it useful for situations where internet access is limited or to conserve data usage.

Exploring the Effectiveness of Offline Maps

To test the effectiveness of offline maps, I decided to download a map of my hometown and use it for navigation for a couple of days. During this time frame, my wife and I went downtown for coffee before visiting an outdoor market, returned home, and then went back downtown for dinner after an NFL game. I also utilized offline maps to navigate to and from my gym as well as to take my dog on walks around the neighborhood.

How to Download Maps for Offline Use

If you find yourself in an unfamiliar area without Wi-Fi or a cell signal, having a downloaded map can be incredibly helpful. Here’s how you can download a map for offline use:

Open the Maps app. Locate the desired area on the map and long-press on it. A pin will drop to mark the spot. Tap the “Download” option located at the bottom of the screen.

A highlighted outline will appear on the map, representing the area you are about to download. You can adjust the size of the map according to your preferences, and then tap “Download” to initiate the process. A notification will inform you when the download is complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accessing Offline Maps Settings

Once you have downloaded maps for offline use, you can access the settings page for offline maps using the following steps:

Open the Maps app. Tap on your profile picture located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Select “Offline Maps” from the options.

On the offline maps settings page, you can add new offline maps and enable the option to exclusively use offline maps. When you activate this option, the banner “Using Offline Maps” will appear at the top of your map. You can tap on it to easily return to the offline maps settings page.

Usage of Offline Maps and Potential Limitations

Utilizing offline maps is similar to using online maps through the Maps app. You can enter your desired destination, select your preferred mode of transportation, and even add stops along the way. The offline map will track your progress, display nearby establishments, and provide turn-by-turn directions.

However, there are a few differences between offline and online maps. The most notable limitation is that offline maps cannot account for real-time traffic patterns, which may impact estimated arrival times. For example, during my experience using offline maps to navigate to a downtown restaurant after an NFL game, the estimated 15-minute journey actually took around 40 minutes due to heavy traffic.

Additionally, offline maps may take longer to recalibrate and reestablish your position if you veer off the designated route. When I deviated from the recommended path, it took a moment for the offline map to reflect the change.

Despite these limitations, offline maps offer a reliable way to reach your destination. While you may encounter unforeseen delays and occasional navigation recalibration, these maps provide a similar experience to using physical maps. So pack some snacks, be prepared for potential detours, and enjoy the convenience of offline maps.

For more information, make sure to check out my comprehensive iOS 17 review, the iOS 17 cheat sheet, and the exciting features that may be coming with iOS 17.1.