New York City’s Forgotten Hero: The Spine-Tingling Spider-Man

Marvel’s highly anticipated comic, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1, finally swings into comic book stores this week, leaving no one in New York City remembering who Peter Parker is. In this thrilling new installment, we follow Peter Parker, the beloved Spider-Man, as he navigates a perplexing and tiring day, only to return to his apartment with deep thoughts about his life.

Mysterious Vanishing

As Peter drifts off to sleep, feeling grateful for the love and support he has in his life, little does he know that everything is about to change. The next morning, he wakes up to the shocking sight of police officers storming into his apartment. Even worse, his own landlord claims that Peter is a stranger and accuses him of being a squatter.

A Lost Identity

Devastated and confused, Spider-Man turns to his trusted companion, Mary Jane, for comfort. However, to his dismay, Mary Jane does not recognize him; instead, she reacts with fear and even calls for help when he tries to explain himself. It becomes painfully obvious that Peter Parker has been erased from the memories of those who knew him.

The Marvel Comics Lineup

Alongside the intriguing Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #1, Marvel Comics is also releasing several other captivating titles this week:

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11

Written by Cody Ziglar and illustrated by Federica Mancin, this comic delves into the thrilling adventures of the popular character, Miles Morales.

The Sensational She-Hulk #1

Rainbow Rowell takes the helm as the writer, while Andres Genolet brings the artwork to life. Prepare to be captivated by the vibrant and action-packed world of She-Hulk.

Astonishing Iceman #3

Steve Orlando’s writing and Vincenzo Carratu’s artwork perfectly combine to create a chilling and exciting tale focusing on one of Marvel’s coolest heroes, Iceman.

Crypt of Shadows #1

Featuring a collaboration between celebrated writers Al Ewing, Steve Orlando, Cavan Scott, Declan Shalvey, and Sarah Gailey, along with various talented artists, this comic is a must-read for horror fans.

Children of the Vault #3

Deniz Camp’s story and Luca Maresca’s art continue to unfold the captivating narrative of the Children of the Vault, accompanied by stunning colors from Carlos Lopez.

Unforgettable Characters and Stories

Marvel’s lineup this week also includes:

Invincible Iron Man #11

Deadpool: Badder Blood #5

Scarlet Witch #9

Moon Knight #28

The Incredible Hulk #5

Daredevil #2

Ghost Rider #19

Avengers Inc. #2

These comics promise to offer thrilling adventures, unforgettable characters, and gripping storylines, keeping readers on the edge of their seats.

Whether you’re a dedicated fan or new to the world of Marvel, this week’s comics are sure to leave you anxiously awaiting the next installment in each series.