The Secret Room in Cyberpunk 2077: A Hidden Tribute

If you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077, you may be interested to learn about a secret room that was created by the developers as a special tribute. In this article, we will go over the instructions on how to find this hidden room.

Location and Access

According to a detailed guide provided by GamingBible, the secret room can be found at the northern end of the Kabuki Market in the game. You can reach this area by using fast transit or taking the elevator from the street below. Once you’re there, keep an eye out for a store called Prefab City, located next to a set of stairs leading down.

Discovering the Secret

After descending the stairs, you will find yourself on a street that ends in a dead end. Look for a garage door in this area – to enter the secret room behind it, you have two options. The first is hacking the door to open it. Alternatively, you can use the code 605185, which interestingly matches a number sequence printed on the first covers of Cyberpunk 2077.

Paying Tribute to the Developers

As soon as you step into the secret room, you will discover that it is a remarkable tribute to the developers of Cyberpunk 2077. Take a seat on the sofa and turn on the TV in front of you. On the screen, you will be treated to an episode featuring Johnny Silverhand playing the guitar. As the episode progresses, the screen will also showcase images of the developers who tirelessly worked behind the scenes to bring us the adventures of Cyberpunk 2077.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking Towards the Future

While enjoying this hidden gem, it’s worth noting that the developers have already begun working on the sequel, currently referred to as Project Orion. So, be sure to keep an eye out for updates on what promises to be another exciting chapter in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.