Skull Island: Rise Of Kong – A Rushed Development Process

Don’t let the current high caliber of games fool you, as there are bad games being released in the industry every day. Unfortunately, Skull Island: Rise Of Kong has entered the gaming scene and has the potential to be crowned as the worst game of 2023.

A recent report sheds some light on why Skull Island: Rise Of Kong was released in its current state. The development team at IguanaBee had only one year to create the game, as strict restrictions were imposed by publisher GameMill Entertainment.

According to an anonymous member of the development team, the game’s development process started in June of last year and was scheduled to end by June 2 of this year. This meant that the team had to work within a tight one-year timeline.

Despite the talent of the IguanaBee team, the time constraints placed by GameMill on Skull Island’s development limited their ability to truly showcase their skills.

Skull Island: Rise Of Kong was released just a few days ago and has already been labeled as the worst game of 2023, surpassing even Lord Of The Rings: Gollum.

Source: The Verge