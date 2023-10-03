The Royal Hotel: A Nightmare Job in Australia

In the new movie The Royal Hotel, the main characters have what seems like a regular bartender job, but it becomes a nightmare in Australia.

In Kitty Green’s (The Assistant) new movie, The Royal Hotel, two young American women travel around Australia’s beautiful scenery. They get to work as bartenders at the Royal Hotel to make some extra money. At first, it’s just like any other job. All of that changes when the two women have to deal with sexist customers who are increasingly angry, to the point where their safety may be in danger.

Earlier in 2023, The Royal Hotel had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. Since then, it has gotten a lot of praise from critics during its run at the festival. Here is everything we know about the Australian thriller The Royal Hotel, including its stars, trailer, release date, and more.

The Royal Hotel Cast

Julia Garner as Hanna

Jessica Henwick as Liv

Herbert Nordrum as Torsten

Dylan River as Bartender

Keylan Devine-Ingerson as French Man

Bree Bain as Office Woman

Ursula Yovich as Carol

Hugo Weaving as Billy

James Frecheville as Teeth

What is the Release Date Of The Royal Hotel?

After being shown at festivals, The Royal Hotel will start a limited theater run on Friday, October 6.

Watch the The Royal Hotel Trailers

On September 7, 2023, just one week after the film’s premiere at Telluride, Neon released the primary trailer for The Royal Hotel. Hanna (Julia Garner) and Liv (Jessica Henwick), the two main characters, are introduced quickly as they talk to a social worker about getting jobs in Australia. The social worker suggests a job as a bartender at a nearby hotel, but the site is pretty far away and hard to get to. After Liv asks in jest if they’ll see kangaroos, the two friends agree to do the job because they like to try new things.

For the first few days, everything at the bar seems pretty normal. Liv gets along with customers immediately, but Hanna looks less comfortable with the party animal vibe. At first, it seems like the girls are just having fun, but as the night goes on, the drunk people at the bar start to make unwanted moves on the girls. Hanna and Liv try to quit and go home, but the bus that will take them home won’t come for at least a few days. This leaves them stuck in a dangerous place.

What is ‘The Royal Hotel’ Plot?

The official plot synopsis for The Royal Hotel reads as follows:

“Americans Hanna (Julia Garner) and Liv (Jessica Henwick) are best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called ‘The Royal Hotel’ in a remote Outback mining town. Bar owner Billy and a host of locals introduce the girls to Down Under drinking culture. Still, Hanna and Liv soon find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that proliferates out of their control.”