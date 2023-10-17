Artificial Intelligence’s Positive Impact on the Gaming Industry

Laura Miele, the chief executive of Electronic Arts, recently discussed the potential positive effects of artificial intelligence (AI) in the gaming industry. In an interview with Bloomberg, Miele emphasized that AI has been a part of Electronic Arts’ work since 1988 when they first implemented it in the game Madden. However, she believes that AI is now undergoing an evolution that could greatly impact the world of video games.

The Power of AI in Game Development

Miele highlighted that AI has the potential to optimize tools and enhance runtime, allowing developers and players to create better gaming experiences. Additionally, AI can enable the expansion of content and increase the frequency with which new offerings can be developed. Miele also emphasized that AI can be instrumental in maintaining a safe environment for players by moderating online content.

AI’s Impact on Developers’ Workflow

Miele has previously stated that AI can help developers by automating tedious and repetitive tasks, ultimately fostering a more creative and stimulating environment. By having machines handle these time-consuming tasks, developers can focus on utilizing their talents in more innovative aspects of game development.

Andrew Wilson’s Perspective on AI

CEO Andrew Wilson shared a similar sentiment about the potential impact of AI. He acknowledged that AI might initially cause some job losses, but in the long run, it could also open doors to new positions and opportunities within the gaming industry.