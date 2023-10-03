The Nun II: Digital Release Date Announced

After sufficiently scaring people in theaters, “The Nun II” has set a digital release date for fans to enjoy the feature from the comfort of their homes. The highly-anticipated sequel, directed by Michael Chaves, brings back Sister Irene for an epic showdown with the evil Nun Valak, this time in Italy. Ahead of its Blu-Ray release, the movie will be available on various platforms like Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more for purchase. In addition, the home release comes with two bonus featurettes, titled “Demons in Paradise” and “Handcrafted Nightmares,” where the filmmakers and cast take you behind the scenes and dive into the making of this horrifying sequel.

A Terrifying Tale Unfolds in Italy

Set in 1956 France, after the harrowing events at Saint Cartha’s monastery, Sister Irene now serves in a convent in Italy. However, her peaceful existence is quickly shattered when she is called upon to investigate the murder of a priest. As evil spreads across Europe, it becomes evident that Valak, the demonic nun, has returned. Sister Irene finds herself once again confronting this malevolent force to protect innocent people from its wrath. With a worldwide box office gross of $206 million, “The Nun II” has received mixed reviews from critics and fans but is still considered a worthy installment in the franchise. Currently, it reigns over titles like “Expend4bles” in theaters, making it a devilishly good watch this spooky season for fans of the series.

Meet the Cast and Crew

“The Nun II” brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, along with Jonas Bloquet as Maurice, Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Bonnie Aarons reprising her demon nun character from the original feature. The cast is further rounded off by Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, Suzanne Bertish as Madame Laurent, David Horovitch as Cardinal Conroy, Pascal Aubert as Father Noiret, Maxime Elias-Menet as Jacques, Léontine d’Oncieu as Simone, and Anouk Darwin Homewood as Celeste. Additionally, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, respectively, in the mid-credit scene, connecting the movie to the larger universe.

Behind the Scenes

Michael Chaves directs “The Nun II” from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing and Akela Cooper, with a story by Cooper. The movie is produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michael Polaire serving as executive producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Your Calendars

“The Nun II” arrives for digital purchase on October 3 for home viewing. It will be available to purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14. Don’t miss your chance to experience the terror and suspense of this highly-anticipated sequel.