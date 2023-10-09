Overview

Professor Claudia Goldin from Harvard University has been awarded the prestigious Nobel economics prize for her groundbreaking research on women in the labor market. The prize announcement highlighted Goldin’s comprehensive study on women’s earnings and labor market outcomes throughout history. Her research not only uncovers new patterns but also identifies the causes of change and sheds light on the remaining gender gaps.

Prize Details

The winners of the Nobel economics prize, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, will collectively receive a prize amount of 10 million Swedish krona ($907,000).