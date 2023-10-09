Nobel Economics Prize Awarded to Professor Claudia Goldin for Research on Women in the Labor Market
Overview
Professor Claudia Goldin from Harvard University has been awarded the prestigious Nobel economics prize for her groundbreaking research on women in the labor market. The prize announcement highlighted Goldin’s comprehensive study on women’s earnings and labor market outcomes throughout history. Her research not only uncovers new patterns but also identifies the causes of change and sheds light on the remaining gender gaps.
Prize Details
The winners of the Nobel economics prize, officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, will collectively receive a prize amount of 10 million Swedish krona ($907,000).
Previous Year’s Prize
In the previous year, the Nobel economics prize was awarded to economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig for their significant contributions to the understanding of banks and financial crises. Their research, conducted in the early 1980s, greatly enhanced our knowledge of the role played by banks in the economy, particularly during times of financial crises. Their work proved invaluable during the 2008-09 financial crisis and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Please note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
