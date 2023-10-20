North Beach Games Postpones Release of “The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria”
North Beach Games has The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria postponed to December 5. The title was actually supposed to be released on October 24th. No reason for this is given.
The XSX implementation of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will follow in the first half of 2024.
