





Article

Sometimes you are amazed at how games based on one of the most famous licenses can remain so completely under the radar: The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria from a publisher called North Beach Games will be released for PS5 next week on October 24 (Xbox Series In any case, here you can help the dwarves rebuild Moria in the 4th age of Middleearth. Cooperative survival crafting with procedural aspects is promised in a playful way.



