A new update has been released for The Last of Us Update 1.0.4
- Optimized CPU and GPU use throughout the game
- Improved texture fidelity and resolution on in-game Low and Medium settings
- Improved graphical fidelity on the in-game Low graphics preset, particularly water surfaces no longer appear black
- Fixed a crash that may occur during shader building
- Fixed a crash that may occur when quitting to the Main Menu
- Fixed a crash that may occur when dying after combat
- Fixed an issue where, on first boot, players may experience longer wait times to load into the game
- Added an option for players to lock and unlock performance stats simultaneously in the HUD menu (Options > HUD)
- Added descriptions in the Graphics menus to better explain when certain settings may affect another (Options > Display)
- Added a Texture Streaming Rate setting (Graphics > Texture Settings)
- Fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes during a critical load may cause the game to hang
- Fixed an issue where the shader load warning did not appear while relaunching the game
- Updated the VRAM bar to more accurately display the OS+Apps usage
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader read values for locked settings which may imply those same locked setting were active
- Fixed an issue where aiming downward while using keyboard and mouse (KBM) may increase camera sensitivity
- Refined the handling of certain commands that are assigned the same KBM keybinding
- Corrected Brazilian Portuguese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, LATAM Spanish, Spanish, Thai, and Traditional Chinese translations for multiple menu options
- [Ultrawide Displays] Corrected the Rangefinder reticle position for the bow
AMD
- Fixed a crash that may occur on AMD CPUs with affinity limited to X3D cores
- Fixed an issue where textures may render incorrectly on AMD GPUs
Steam
- Fixed an issue where the “It Can’t Be For Nothing” achievement did not trigger, despite acquiring all other achievements
Steam Deck
- Fixed an issue on Steam Deck where resetting Display settings to Default no longer enabled AMD FSR 2 (Options > Display)
Source:The Last of Us
