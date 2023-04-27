A new update has been released for The Last of Us Update 1.0.4 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.The Last of Us Update 1.0.4 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

Optimized CPU and GPU use throughout the game

Improved texture fidelity and resolution on in-game Low and Medium settings

Improved graphical fidelity on the in-game Low graphics preset, particularly water surfaces no longer appear black

Fixed a crash that may occur during shader building

Fixed a crash that may occur when quitting to the Main Menu

Fixed a crash that may occur when dying after combat

Fixed an issue where, on first boot, players may experience longer wait times to load into the game

Added an option for players to lock and unlock performance stats simultaneously in the HUD menu (Options > HUD)

Added descriptions in the Graphics menus to better explain when certain settings may affect another (Options > Display)

Added a Texture Streaming Rate setting (Graphics > Texture Settings)

Fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes during a critical load may cause the game to hang

Fixed an issue where the shader load warning did not appear while relaunching the game

Updated the VRAM bar to more accurately display the OS+Apps usage

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader read values for locked settings which may imply those same locked setting were active

Fixed an issue where aiming downward while using keyboard and mouse (KBM) may increase camera sensitivity

Refined the handling of certain commands that are assigned the same KBM keybinding

Corrected Brazilian Portuguese, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, LATAM Spanish, Spanish, Thai, and Traditional Chinese translations for multiple menu options

[Ultrawide Displays] Corrected the Rangefinder reticle position for the bow AMD Fixed a crash that may occur on AMD CPUs with affinity limited to X3D cores

Fixed an issue where textures may render incorrectly on AMD GPUs Steam Fixed an issue where the “It Can’t Be For Nothing” achievement did not trigger, despite acquiring all other achievements Steam Deck Fixed an issue on Steam Deck where resetting Display settings to Default no longer enabled AMD FSR 2 (Options > Display) Source:The Last of Us