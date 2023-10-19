Washington’s Tightened Grip on AI Chip Sales to China Could Impact Nvidia

The recent tightening of restrictions by the U.S. Commerce Department on the export of artificial intelligence chips to China could have long-term consequences for Nvidia, a prominent player in the AI industry. As a result of these restrictions, chip stocks experienced a decline earlier this week. The U.S. government aims to limit China’s access to advanced computing power and close loopholes that emerged after a ruling last year. Nvidia’s stock has dropped by 7% this week, while Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology have also seen declines.

Implications for Nvidia

Nvidia expressed concerns in a recent SEC filing that the new restrictions could hinder its new product development timeline and impact the sales of certain chip models. The restrictions not only affect the latest-generation H100 product but also prevent the sale of less sophisticated H800 and A800 models in China. While the immediate impact may be minimal, analysts and portfolio managers believe that the continuation of these rules could significantly impact sales opportunities for popular chipmakers in the long run or lead to retaliatory actions from China.

Broader Impact and Market Reaction

These export restrictions not only affect China but also impose licensing requirements on countries like Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. As a result, several investment banks have reduced their price targets on Nvidia shares to account for the anticipated decline in sales. Analysts believe that the restrictions on areas like Saudi Arabia pose a greater threat to revenue than initially expected. Other companies, including Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, are also likely to be affected.

Long-Term Outlook and Potential Challenges

Although the near-term impact on Nvidia is limited, many analysts and investors foresee a more significant hit to earnings and revenues in the future. As per some predictions, there could be a 5% to 10% downside to Nvidia’s fiscal year 2025 sales and an 8% to 10% impact on EPS compared to previous estimates. The datacenter exposure to China, which represents a substantial portion of Nvidia’s revenues, is also expected to be affected. However, completely severing ties with China could prove challenging due to interconnected supply chains and the ripple effects experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industry Outlook and Investor Sentiment

While certain AI chipmakers may face challenges, not every subsector of the semiconductor industry will be impacted. Semiconductor equipment manufacturers and electronic design automation companies are expected to experience minimal effects. Furthermore, some analysts and investors remain optimistic about the broader outlook for the semiconductor industry, citing strong AI demand that could offset some losses in China. However, there is consensus that China’s market is a significant growth opportunity that U.S. companies will miss out on. Overall, the semiconductor industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory despite these challenges.

