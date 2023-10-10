The Reality Check for Generative AI: Hype, Costs, and Regulation

Generative AI Faces Impending Slowdown

An analyst firm, CCS Insight, predicts that the generative artificial intelligence (AI) space will experience a reality check in the coming year. The firm points to diminishing hype around the technology, increasing costs of implementation, and growing calls for regulation as signs of an impending slowdown. While AI has been hailed for its potential and productivity, CCS Insight believes that the immense hype surrounding generative AI in 2023 has led to unrealistic expectations and numerous obstacles that need to be addressed before it can be successfully brought to market.

The Cost and Complexity of Generative AI

Generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard, rely on significant computing power to run complex mathematical models that generate responses to user prompts. Companies have to invest in high-powered chips, often advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), to handle the demands of AI workloads. In response, major companies like Amazon, Google, Alibaba, and Meta are developing their own specific AI chips. However, the cost of deploying and sustaining generative AI is becoming exorbitant, making it financially unfeasible for many organizations and developers.

Obstacles to EU AI Regulation

CCS Insight also predicts that AI regulation in the European Union will face obstacles. While the EU is expected to be the first to introduce specific AI regulations, the rapid advancement of AI technology will likely necessitate multiple revisions. The final legislation is not expected to be finalized until late 2024, leaving room for industry self-regulation in the interim.

AI-Generated Content Warnings

CCS Insight suggests that a search engine will soon introduce content warnings to alert users when they are viewing AI-generated material from a specific web publisher. This is in response to the increasing number of AI-generated news stories, which often contain factual errors and misinformation. Similar to how social media platforms introduced information labels for Covid-19-related posts, internet search companies may introduce labels or “watermarking” to identify AI-generated content.

AI-Based Identity Fraud and Crime

CCS Insight predicts that as early as 2024, arrests will be made for AI-based identity fraud. Individuals who use AI, such as voice synthesis or deepfakes, to impersonate others may face legal consequences. These impersonation techniques, fueled by image generation and voice synthesis models, pose risks to personal and professional relationships, as well as potential fraud in banking, insurance, and benefits.