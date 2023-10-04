Introduction

The historic Sam Bankman-Fried trial began today in New York City, where the former FTX CEO is scheduled to stand trial on seven different counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

The Trial

The historic trial of Sam Bankman Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, began today with jury selection. The trial began today at 10 a.m. New York time in the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse located at 500 Pearl Street.

Presiding over is District Judge Louis A. Kaplan is prosecuting the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ross is leading the prosecution. The defense is led by Mark Cohen. Here are the latest live updates from inside the courtroom:

Updates:

Sam Bankman Fried entered court with five lawyers.

SBF did not receive any plea offer from the prosecutor, which was confirmed by both lawyers.

Judge Kaplan notes that the case may be decided within two weeks (instead of six weeks, as lawyers believe).

Judge Kaplan emphasizes that jurors should not read any publications, public statements, news, or reports about this case until they have made a decision.

Judge Kaplan explains that SBF is accused of first defrauding customers and then defrauding investors.

Related Link:



You may also like:

Jury selection begins in the Bankman-Fried trial: The key points to know so far

Jury Selection:

One potential juror works for a company that has invested in both FTX and Alameda.

At least four jurors watched Michael Lewis’ 60 Minutes interview for his book about SBF.

One potential juror worked at cryptocurrency-focused Silvergate Bank, which ceased operations just months after FTX filed for bankruptcy.

Trabucco, Sequoia Capital, BlockFi, Genesis, Skybridge, Anchorage, Binance, Celusions, Silvergate, and Signature Bank are likely to participate in or be referenced in the trial.

Related Link:



Read more:

A former SEC official believes SBF is likely to lose a criminal prosecution

Other important points

Mark Cohen, a former federal prosecutor turned defense attorney, confirmed that there had been no discussions with the government.

Executives, including Sam’s hedge fund head Carolyn Ellison, have reached deals with the government and could testify against the FTX founder. Other informants such as Gary Wang, Nishad Singh, and Daniel Fried may also take the stand.

Former FTX CEO Ryan Salama was not willing to testify against SBF despite his guilty plea. Sam Trabucco, SAM’s co-CEO, remains MIA, despite speculators speculating he could be a surprise witness for the prosecution.

Judge Kaplan emphasized that jurors are prohibited from making general comments about the trial or reading media reports about individuals involved in the case.

The federal judge also hinted at the possibility of ruling in less than six weeks, noting that his cases “rarely take as long as lawyers think.”

Sam Bankman-Fried could spend life in prison if he is given the maximum sentence for his alleged crimes.

While opinions differ on the fate of SBF, there appears to be a consensus that the mountains of evidence presented to prosecutors by FTX’s current CEO, John Ray III, and the testimony of key witnesses will influence the jury’s decision.

Today’s court session ended with the selection of 50 potential jurors, 18 of whom – 12 and 6 – will be determined as main and alternates tomorrow. The defense and prosecution are expected to present their opening remarks at tomorrow’s session.