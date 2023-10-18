The Haunting: Soul Capture Event
Available across Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, the Soul Capture Event is an enhanced and fear-inducing variation on the popular Trophy Hunt Event from Season 03. Available across all game modes, any time a Player is eliminated, they leave a Soul behind. Collect these Souls, which are automatically added to your total in all game modes (meaning there’s no need to visit a Buy Station in Call of Duty: Warzone or DMZ this time), and trade them for items shown in the Events Tab.
Event Rewards:
- Gone Batty (Weapon Sticker)
- Skullified (Calling Card)
- Bit Corny (Charm)
- Creature Copter (Vehicle Skin)
- Alien Death Ray (Weapon Blueprint)
- Join Me (Loading Screen)
- Bad Luck? (Charm)
- Carved Up (Weapon Sticker)
- Violent End (Weapon Blueprint)
- XP Tokens
- Tier Skips
- And more coming throughout The Haunting
The Haunting: Daily Login Rewards
As the creeping terror contained within The Haunting infiltrates Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, expect to receive a variety of free, limited-time cosmetic items simply by logging into the game as The Haunting progresses.
Daily Login Rewards:
- Happy Pumpkin (Charm)
- Evil Goat (Emblem)
- Dead Detective (Weapon Sticker)
- War Snake (Player Card)
- Triplets, Kinda (Weapon Sticker)
- Hell’s Army (Loading Screen)
- Halloween Witch (Weapon Sticker)
- Nightmare Sweats (Weapon Blueprint)
- XP Tokens