The Haunting: Soul Capture Event

Available across Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, the Soul Capture Event is an enhanced and fear-inducing variation on the popular Trophy Hunt Event from Season 03. Available across all game modes, any time a Player is eliminated, they leave a Soul behind. Collect these Souls, which are automatically added to your total in all game modes (meaning there’s no need to visit a Buy Station in Call of Duty: Warzone or DMZ this time), and trade them for items shown in the Events Tab.

Event Rewards:

Gone Batty (Weapon Sticker)

Skullified (Calling Card)

Bit Corny (Charm)

Creature Copter (Vehicle Skin)

Alien Death Ray (Weapon Blueprint)

Join Me (Loading Screen)

Bad Luck? (Charm)

Carved Up (Weapon Sticker)

Violent End (Weapon Blueprint)

XP Tokens

Tier Skips

And more coming throughout The Haunting

The Haunting: Daily Login Rewards

As the creeping terror contained within The Haunting infiltrates Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, expect to receive a variety of free, limited-time cosmetic items simply by logging into the game as The Haunting progresses.

Daily Login Rewards: