The global cryptocurrency market gains bullish momentum with the “Uptober” wave

Introduction

The global cryptocurrency market has gained bullish momentum as investors have jumped on board the “Uptober” bus – a bullish term used by traders.

Market Cap Reaches Six-Week High

According to data provided by CoinMarketCap (CMC), the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.82% over the past 24 hours, reaching a six-week high of $1.09 trillion. The total market capitalization fell to the $1 trillion level on September 12, its lowest level in six months.

Bullish Momentum for October

The bullish momentum comes as traders believe another bullish wave could begin soon in October. According to data provided by Santiment, social volumes for terms like “Uptober,” “green,” and “Bitcoin 28k” rose by the end of September.



Furthermore, the majority of discussions, according to Santiment, come from Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

Bitcoin (BTC) just reached a six-week high of around $28,310 earlier today and is trading at $27,707 at press time. The asset has a market capitalization of over $540 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.93 billion at the time of writing.

Bitcoin dominance currently stands at 49.7%.

Top Two Gainers

Bitcoin SV (BSV) took first place among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a 22.07% rise in the past 24 hours.

BSV is currently trading at $38.77 with a market cap of over $746 million. 24-hour trading volume increased by 1,090% to $162 million.

eCash (XEC) registered a 7.33% rise in the past 24 hours, ranking second among the top 100 assets. XEC is trading at $0.00002678 with a market cap of $522.54 million at the time of writing.

On the other hand, the percentage of stablecoin supply held by whales has been steadily declining over the past month. This may indicate that the main drivers of the recent rally may be small investors, which could ultimately indicate lower volatility.