Spooky Season Continues with “The Exorcist: Believer” and “Saw X”

The spooky season is in full swing, offering horror fans two new franchise titles to enjoy. Kevin Greutert’s Saw X has received positive buzz and found success at the box office, thanks to its low production budget. However, David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer has received mostly negative responses from critics and had a lower-than-expected opening weekend.

Top 10 Box Office for the First Weekend of October 2023

Title Weekend Gross Domestic Gross Previous Week Theaters The Exorcist: Believer* $27,200,000 $27,200,000 3,663 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie $11,750,000 $38,867,000 14,027 Saw X $8,150,000 $32,554,793 23,262 The Creator $6,099,000 $24,929,046 33,680 The Blind $3,126,536 $10,486,997 51,314 A Haunting In Venice $2,732,000 $35,653,726 62,425 The Nun II $2,575,000 $81,060,000 42,492 Dumb Money $2,150,000 $10,635,000 72,837 The Equalizer 3 $1,835,000 $88,837,000 81,526 Hocus Pocus $1,542,000 $45,643,060 N/A

“The Exorcist: Believer” Faces Challenges Despite Franchise-Best Opening Weekend

“The Exorcist: Believer” became an expensive film before production even began. Universal Pictures paid over $400 million for the rights to the franchise, on top of the film’s $30 million production budget. Despite technically having the best opening weekend of any title in the franchise, earning $27.2 million, concerns remain. The film’s ticket sales are nowhere near the success of 2018’s “Halloween,” which made $76.2 million in its first three days. Additionally, the film received negative reviews from critics and a “C” grade from CinemaScore surveys. The film’s international box office sales have also been modest, with just $17.9 million earned outside the United States and Canada.

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” Thrives Despite Lack of Competition

While “The Exorcist: Believer” targeted a different audience, “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” continues to perform well at the box office. The animated sequel made $11.8 million in its second weekend, experiencing only a 48 percent drop from its strong opening. Its domestic total now stands at $38.9 million, outpacing its predecessor’s earnings at the same point in its theatrical run. Worldwide, the film has made $87.1 million and is on track to surpass the previous film’s total of $151.4 million.

“Saw X” and “The Creator” Hold Steady in Second Week

Despite competition from “The Exorcist: Believer,” both “Saw X” and “The Creator” managed to maintain their box office numbers. “Saw X” had a 55 percent drop in ticket sales, while “The Creator” dropped 57 percent compared to its opening weekend. “Saw X” has earned $43.9 million globally, while “The Creator” has made $61.8 million so far in its theatrical run.

Next week will see the release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” the only new title playing in wide release. It will be interesting to see if Swift’s fans can propel the concert film to the top spot of the box office. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest updates on box office performance and upcoming film releases.