A new update has been released for The Division 2 Update 1.60. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. The Division 2 Update 1.60 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
INCURSION – PARADISE LOST
- Fixed the issue with the weekly chest not resetting on Tuesdays.
- If you have multiple keys in your inventory, you can open the weekly chest until there are no more keys in your inventory.
- Players will be able to earn 1 key per week, and the chest will reset on Tuesdays.
- Fixed the issue where a Mission Objective can remain stuck on “Secure the Area” after eliminating all enemies and the last boss.
- The amount of damage that can be done to Bosses is now capped to prevent Moss, Wright, Martinez and Johnson from being killed with a single shot.
- Fixed the issue where the open world difficulty affected the scaling of some enemy NPC skills.
- Fixed the issue with the Directives remaining active and affecting gameplay.
- Fixed the issue that caused the final chest and Bosses drop Raid exclusive items.
- Leaderboards reset due to data tracking inconsistency and changes made to Bosses HP.
GEAR & WEAPONS
- Updated the description of the Collector Exotic Chest Piece Talent Hoarder:
- Automatically regenerate a grenade every 30s, if you have less than 2 grenades in your inventory.
Source: The Division 2’s Trello Board