A new update has been released for The Division 2 Update 1.59. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.The Division 2 Update 1.59 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

MANHUNT

After recovering Mari Singh and the first set of hostages, Agents will turn their focus on locating the remaining people missing in order to learn more about Natalya Sokolova’s plans against The Division.

Agents must find the rest of the hostages. Among them is Vikram Malik, who was taken by the Black Tusk who once worked with Sokolova. Rescuing Malik means learning more about what she is scheming. As part of their rescue mission, The Division must hunt down and confront The Recruiter, the prime target in Season 2. Taking down The Recruiter will help uncover the secrets behind who and why he is recruiting.

Additionally, as each hostage is rescued, Agents will see new upgrades to areas of The Castle as part of the settlement’s ongoing rebuild.

CALENDAR

INCURSION

Incursions are Back! – A staple in Tom Clancy’s The Division, the four-player Incursion missions are now available in The Division 2, with high-skill endgame content that will feature unique mechanics and challenging boss encounters.

The first Incursion – titled “Paradise Lost” – will have four Division agents work to liberate the burning Meret Estate Settlement, which has been taken over by the Cleaners. The Division must locate and rescue the hidden survivors and their leader – Mackenzie Meret – but will need to battle tough enemies along the way.

Up to four agents are required to participate in Incursions. Each week an Incursion is cleared will result in the reward of an exotic item (this may include a 10% chance drop for unique Exotic SMG Ouroboros only available in Incursion). Incursions are the ultimate team challenge. That’s why Agents will need to employ optimal gear loadouts, strategy and collaboration in order to succeed.

Ouroboros

Exotic SMG Talent Rule them AllWhen the agent has a Status Effect applied to them, 50% of the ammo in their next magazine will apply the same Status Effect to their targets. This effect will only occur during combat.

Please note that you can only get the Incursion completion reward weekly. However, replaying the Incursion will still grant your boss loot drops with a 1% chance to drop the Ouroboros Exotic SMG (1% for each boss).

GEAR, WEAPONS & TALENTS

Get ready to gear up and arm yourself with the new weapons and gear in Year 5 Season 2! This features two new Named Weapons, a bunch of new Talents, plus a Gear Set and a Brand Set. Exotic-wise, you’ve got one exotic gear piece and one exotic weapon.

NEW EXOTIC WEAPON

Iron Lung

Exotic LMG Talent Ardent

Shooting heats the weapon up filling the “heat meter“. The meter is equivalent to 50% of the weapon’s standard Magazine Size.When the meter is full, rounds shot by the weapon will ignite enemies. When not shooting, the meter constantly depletes. Reloading or swapping to another weapon fully depletes the meter.

NEW EXOTIC GEAR

Collector

Exotic Chest Piece Talent Hoarder

+3 Grenade Capacity; +50% Grenade Radius; +35% Grenade Damage; +25% Grenade Damage for each extra enemy caught in the blast.Automatically regenerate grenades every 30s, if you have less than 2 grenades in your inventory. *In-game description is planned to be updated with TU19.1 health patch.

NEW GEAR

Ortiz: Exuro

Gear Set 2 Pieces equipped give +20% Burn Duration & +15% Skill Health.

3 Pieces equipped give +40% Burn Damage

4 Pieces equipped unlock a new unique Turret talent.Ortiz Incinerator Turret Prototype

The Incinerator Turret spins 360°. You are immune to your own Incinerator Turret’s fire. The Incinerator Turret explodes when disabled. Chest and Backpack Bonuses: Chest Bonus – Talent Chain Combustion

Enemies set ablaze by the Ortiz Incinerator Turret Prototype ignite other enemies within 2m. Backpack Bonus – Talent Heatstroke

+25% Weapon Damage to enemies set on fire by the Ortiz Incinerator Turret Prototype. +25% Ortiz Incinerator Turret Prototype Range. Lengmo

Gear Brand Set 1 Piece equipped gives +20% Explosive Resistance.

2 Pieces equipped give +10% Skill Health.

3 Pieces equipped give +15% LMG Damage.Chest and Backpack Bonuses: Named Chest “Carpenter” – Talent Perfectly Mad Bomber”.

Grenade Radius increased by 75%. Grenades that kill an enemy are refunded. Grenades can now be “cooked” by holding the fire button, making them explode earlier. Allows to gain +15% bonus Armor while aiming when throwing out a grenade. Named Backpack “Backbone” – Talent Perfectly Unstoppable Force.

Killing an enemy increases total weapon damage by 7% for 15s. Stacks up to 5. Grenade kills add 2 stacks.

NEW NAMED WEAPONS & TALENTS

Born Great

Military G36 AR Talent “Perfect Stabilize”– +1% Weapon Accuracy and +1% Weapon Stability per bullet shot, up to +75%.

Stopping shooting will start a timer of 6 seconds, after which the bonuses reset. Grown Great

Tommy Gun SMG Talent “Perfect Stabilize”– +1% Weapon Accuracy and +1% Weapon Stability per bullet shot, up to +75%.

Stopping shooting will start a timer of 6 seconds, after which the bonuses reset. Talent “Stabilize” +1% Weapon Accuracy and +1% Weapon Stability per bullet shot, up to +60%.Stopping shooting will start a timer of 4 seconds, after which the bonuses reset.

BALANCING EXISTING GEAR

Tip of the Spear

Gear Set 2 Pieces equipped give +20% Signature Weapon Damage.

3 Pieces equipped give +10% Weapon Damage.

4 Pieces equipped unlock Aggressive Recon Talent.Talent “Aggressive Recon” Getting a Signature Weapon kill gives +15%. Signature Weapon Damage for 10s and +25% Reload Speed for the next reload of the weapon (the bonuses do not stack). Automatically regenerate Signature Weapon Ammo every 60s. Previously: Dealing damage with a signature weapon increases total weapon damage by 20% for 60s.

Automatically generate specialization ammo every 60s. Chest and Backpack Bonuses: Chest Bonus – Talent “Specialized Destruction” Increase Aggressive Recon Signature Weapon Damage bonus from 15% to 30%. Every 3rd Signature Weapon kill generates Signature Weapon ammo. Previously: Increases Specialization Weapon damage by 20%. Doubles the amount of the Specialization Weapon ammo generated by Aggressive Recon. Backpack Bonus – Talent “Signature Moves” +50% Weapon Damage for 15s after fully depleting the Signature Weapon of ammo. Doubles the amount of ammo generated by Aggressive Recon. Previously: Increases Aggressive Recon weapon damage from 20% to 40%.

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

Exotic Caches are now available for purchase at the DZ vendors in all locations.

Reduced Stinger Hive’s range by 30% in PVP.

Added a message notification specifying why the player is not able to activate a Manhunt bounty with the list of side missions that need to be completed in order to activate the bounty.

Added Discovery Mission to the Manhunt menu activity list. Discovery Mission becomes available upon completing the Target Takeover Bounty.

Added Legacy Manhunt Menu where players will now be able to: Find the previous seasons’ Prime Target missions. Read a narrative recap and Targets’ profiles. Play missions in chronological order. See the rewards.

New Outfit Details widget: The widget will display the set icon, set parts icons (hat, shirt, pants, shoes, scarf, glasses). Items not owned by the player marked in grey. Unequipped items owned by the player are indicated by low opacity item quality colour. Equipped items are highlighted in bright item quality colour. Added “Equip Set” button which equips all owned items from selected item set. The button is located at the bottom of the screen.



DESCENT

Introduced various Descent game mode rewards changes for level 40 players. Increased drop chance for Bonus Rewards: Loop 9 from 20% to 75%. Loop 12 from 40% to 100%. Loop 15 from 60% to 75%. Loop 18 from 25% to 90%. Loop 25 Reconstructed Cache (Previously: Exotic Cache). Loop 30 from 49% to 100%. Nemesis from 12% to 50%.

Improved Guaranteed Rewards: Loop 15 – Exotic Cache (Previously: Simulation Cache). Loop 18 – Exotic Cache (Previously: Simulation Cache). Loop 30 – Reconstructed Cache (Previously: Exotic Cache).



Added new Talents to the mode:

Shock & Awe Talent gain per Tier has been increased to 10% with a maximum of 105% at Tier 10. Tier 1 stack remains the same and starts at 15%.

Efficient Talent gain per Tier has been increased from 5% to 7% with a maximum of 93% at Tier 10. Increased Tier 1 stack from 25% to 30%.



APPAREL EVENT

When the event is active, you can earn Apparel Cache keys in game by levelling up your watch levels and unlock the different items through caches.

NEXUS

As part of Season 2: Puppeteers, there will also be an apparel event titled “NEXUS.” This apparel event will include items that will add a never-before-seen aesthetic to The Division 2. This apparel event will be available in October.

Apparel Event keys for the Apparel Caches can be earned from the following sources: 1 free key granted to all players, SHD Levelling – one key every four SHD levels, direct purchase with Premium Credits, and, if you are a Year 5 Season 2 Premium Pass owner, you’ll be granted 3 extra keys.

SEASON PASS

The optional Season Pass is available for 1000 Premium Credits ($9.99 or your regional equivalent) in the in-game store, granting additional access to a Hunter-themed outfit. Year 5 Season 2: Broken Wings is available to all The Division® 2 Warlords of New York owners and Ubisoft+ subscribers.

In addition, players with the Season Pass can gain access to the following premium track rewards:

11 new weapon skins

11 new gear dyes

3 new emotes

2 Special Year 5 Season 2 vanity outfit

Source: The Division 2