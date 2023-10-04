





The Correct Pronunciation of Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Correct Pronunciation of Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The character Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has recently gained popularity on social media for a specific reason. Let’s discuss the correct way to pronounce his name, a topic that has become important to some users and has been clarified by Square Enix.

The Correct Pronunciation

The proper way to pronounce Cait Sith is similar to “cait sit,” which, when simplified for an Italian pronunciation, would be “cheit sit.” You can now confidently speak about this character and refute those who suggest a different pronunciation by citing the game creators as a source.

Origin of the Misunderstanding

Confusion regarding the pronunciation arose due to Cait Sith having an Irish accent in some versions of the game. This led to the belief that his name could be pronounced in its Celtic form as “ket shi.” Square Enix now explicitly states that, at least in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the title should be pronounced in the most natural way.

Cait Sith will also be one of the playable characters in the game. The release is scheduled exclusively for PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

Official Clarification by Square Enix

We saw a lot of you asking, so we hope this helps! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/ZC4WAu9IpE — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) October 3, 2023





