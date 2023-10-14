The Best Horror Games to Play for Halloween on PS5 and PS4

With Halloween just around the corner, we have compiled a list of the best horror games that you can enjoy on your PS5 and PS4 with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription. So, grab a cup of hot chocolate and take a break from pumpkin carving to dive into these thrilling games for a truly spooky Halloween experience.

World War Z

World War Z is a cooperative third-person shooter game that can be played alone or with a friend. Inspired by the movie and book, it challenges players to face an intimidating undead horde. Join forces with up to 4 players and strategize to survive.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Inspired by the Sniper Elite series, Zombie Army 4 is another third-person shooter game where players embark on a mission to hunt down Hitler’s soldiers turned Nazi zombies. Team up with friends in 4-player co-op mode to unleash your firepower on hundreds of brain-hungry zombies.

Evil Within 1 and 2

Immerse yourself in the terrifying world of The Evil Within, a survival horror series created by Shinji Mikami, the mastermind behind Resident Evil. With immersive settings, grotesque enemies, and captivating stories, both Evil Within 1 and 2 will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Resident Evil 7

The seventh installment of the legendary Resident Evil series takes a new direction, introducing a first-person perspective. Follow Ethan’s point of view as he confronts horrifying creatures in a bloody and claustrophobic experience. Inspired by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, this game brings classic Resident Evil elements alongside new twists.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghosts and spirits roam the streets of Tokyo in Ghostwire: Tokyo. While not a true horror game, the increasing presence of yokai (spirits) adds excitement and immersion to the supernatural adventure unfolding before you.

Days Gone

Days Gone presents a post-apocalyptic open-world where you must navigate hordes of infected individuals as Deacon, trying to escape and survive in a world ravaged by a devastating pandemic. Experience intense action as massive hordes of enemies pose a constant threat.

FEAR

Step into the shoes of a government soldier fighting paranormal threats in FEAR, a first-person shooter with psychological horror elements. Battle haunting enemies and confront your own hallucinations as you unravel a gripping story.

The Last of Us

Originally released on PS3 and now considered a masterpiece, The Last of Us tells the gripping tale of Joel and Ellie in a cruel world. This emotionally charged game has captivated players worldwide, leading to adaptations in comics, novels, and a television series.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight offers a thrilling multiplayer experience where four players team up to survive against a relentless killer. With regular updates and DLC additions, this game provides intense gameplay as survivors must outwit and evade the merciless killer on various maps.

Until Dawn

Experience freedom of choice in Until Dawn, a horror game by Supermassive Games. In this interactive movie-like adventure, your decisions shape the fate of brave characters as they face escalating horrors. Make the right choices to guide them to survival.

If you have an Xbox console, be sure to check out our list of 10 horror video games perfect for Halloween available on the Xbox platform. Happy gaming and have a spooktacular Halloween!