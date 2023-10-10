





The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

The holiday season is about to get a lot more naughty and fun with the upcoming release of “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday.” This highly anticipated DreamWorks animated feature serves as a prequel to the 2022 movie that captivated audiences with its humor and impressive voice cast. Although the original cast members won’t return for this Netflix special, fans can expect an all-new adventure filled with excitement and festive cheer. Directed by Bret Haaland, this holiday special became even more intriguing with the release of new images that perfectly capture the essence of the bad guys’ chaotic Christmas plans.

A Glimpse into the Villainous Festivities:

The first image presents Wolf and Snake standing in front of a car loaded with Christmas presents. These mischievous characters seem to be about to play Santa this holiday season, but their motives remain unclear. The second image showcases the fan-favorite characters cruising down the street, hinting at the thrilling and humorous escapades to come. These images set the stage for a “new adventure” that takes place before the events of the original feature, promising to be a must-watch for adults and kids.

Fueling the Holiday Spirit with a City-Wide Heist:

“The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” will delve into the bad guys’ love for Christmas morning, ripe with opportunities for mischief. With the world distracted by opening gifts, the crew plans a city-wide heist. However, this Christmas, the team faces an unexpected twist – Christmas is canceled. They must embark on a mission to reignite the city’s holiday spirit by giving instead of taking. This premise sets the stage for a heartwarming and hilarious Christmas tale that will indeed become a favorite for many.

Building upon a Delightful Success:

The original 2022 movie was a delightful success, winning over audiences with its clever blend of crime thrillers and anime-inspired storytelling. The bar is set high for “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” to meet fans’ expectations. From the first look at the feature, it appears to be another heartwarming and entertaining iteration that will tug at viewers’ heartstrings. The all-new voice cast includes Michael Godere as Wolf, Ezekiel Ajeigbe as Shark, Raul Ceballos as Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos as Snake, Mallory Low as Tarantula, and Zehra Fazal as Tiffany Fluffit. Additionally, Keith Silverstein voices Gary the Shaved Ice Vendor, and Kari Wahlgren brings DJ Trudy Tude to life.

Mark Your Calendars:

Save the date! “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 30. Fans won’t have to wait long to immerse themselves in this villainous Christmas adventure. With the new images showcasing the captivating world and characters, the anticipation for this holiday special is at an all-time high. So please mark your calendars and get ready to join the bad guys in their quest to ignite the holiday spirit in the most mischievous way possible.

Conclusion:

“The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday” is set to be a thrilling and heartwarming treat for audiences of all ages. As a prequel to the highly praised 2022 movie, this DreamWorks animated feature promises to deliver an unforgettable villainous Christmas adventure with its new voice cast and an all-new storyline. Fans can’t help but feel the excitement brewing with its release date fast approaching. So, gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and prepare to embark on a naughty journey of laughs, thrills, and holiday cheer with “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday.”



