The Amazing Spider-Man: A Clash of Love and Rage

The Amazing Spider-Man finds himself in the midst of a tumultuous battle with the love of his life.

Amazing Spider-Man #35

Written by Zeb Wells, illustrated by Patrick Gleason, and colored by Marcio Menyz, Amazing Spider-Man #35 from Marvel Comics showcases the ongoing rampage of Peter Parker. In this issue, he confronts the clone of Doctor Ashley Kafka, also known as the Queen Goblin. However, the real twist comes with the unexpected appearance of Mary Jane Watson herself. Sadly, their complicated history only fuels Peter’s rage further, while Mary Jane’s newfound powers offer her a means to fight back and try to connect with the man behind the mask.

This dramatic shift in Peter Parker’s character stems from a complex plan orchestrated by the Last Son of Kraven and the Queen Goblin. Their goal is to return Norman Osborn’s “sins” to their rightful owner. Following the Sin-Eater’s assault in Amazing Spider-Man #50 (2020) by Nick Spencer and Patrick Gleason, Norman Osborn was freed from his Green Goblin persona, which was then transferred to Ashley, transforming her into the Queen Goblin. Desperate to reclaim the hatred and evil that rightfully belongs to Osborn, the Queen Goblin and the Last Son of Kraven attempted to return his sins but encountered a major setback. As a result, the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man now finds himself possessed by Osborn’s dark alter ego.

Since this possession, Peter has donned his black Spider-Man suit once again and embarked on a brutal crusade against his most dangerous adversaries. His initial target was the Last Son of Kraven, the mastermind behind his current predicament. Peter subjected the villain to terrifying torment, ultimately burying him alive in a chilling homage to the events of the “Kraven’s Last Hunt” crossover event in 1987. However, the Last Son of Kraven narrowly escapes his untimely demise thanks to Osborn, who is determined to set things right no matter the cost.

Issue Details

Writer: Zeb Wells

Artist: Patrick Gleason

Colorist: Marcio Menyz

Main cover art by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz

This issue sets up the next 24 installments of Amazing Spider-Man. Don’t miss it!

28 pages / $4.99

Amazing Spider-Man #35, with writing by Zeb Wells, art by Patrick Gleason, colors by Marcio Menyz, and letters by VC’s Joe Caramagna, will be available for purchase on October 11th from Marvel Comics.

