Tesla Shares Drop After Pessimistic Statements from CEO Elon Musk

Tesla shares experienced a significant decrease of over 15% in the past few days, closing the week at $211.99. This decline came after CEO Elon Musk expressed pessimism regarding macroeconomic issues during a third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Although this marks the worst week for Tesla stock this year, the electric automaker’s shares are still up 96% year-to-date.

Financial Results for Q3 2023

For the period ending September 30, 2023, Tesla reported $23.35 billion in revenue and $1.85 billion in profits. These figures represent a decline compared to the previous quarter and a lower profit than the same quarter last year.

During the earnings call, Musk emphasized the importance of cost-cutting and price reductions for Tesla in the coming quarters, highlighting his concerns about the economy.

Pessimism Regarding Cybertruck and Autonomous Vehicle Tech

Musk dampened shareholders’ expectations for Tesla’s long-delayed Cybertruck and withheld details about the company’s “robotaxi” and autonomous vehicle technology. He acknowledged that Tesla is currently lagging behind competitors such as Cruise and Waymo in the development of autonomous vehicles.

Musk stated that the Cybertruck had put Tesla in a difficult situation and tempered expectations for the vehicle’s impact on cash flow. He mentioned the high demand for the Cybertruck but emphasized the need to manufacture it at an affordable price.

Tesla is planning an event on November 30 to officially debut the Cybertruck, but the final specifications and pricing have not yet been disclosed. It remains uncertain how many customers who paid a $100 refundable reservation fee will follow through with purchasing the trucks.

Focus on Cost Reductions

Musk and Tesla’s new CFO Vaibhav Taneja both expressed concerns about the high-interest rate environment and its potential impact on car buyers. They emphasized the company’s commitment to reducing the cost of vehicles and prioritizing cost-cutting measures.

The market did not respond positively to Musk’s long-term vision statements, causing even bullish analysts to issue cautious notes following Tesla’s Q3 results.

Analysts’ Reactions

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan wrote in a note that there should be no more rose-colored glasses when evaluating Tesla. Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas reduced his price target, but still sees significant upside potential. Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein, who is typically skeptical of Tesla’s hype, maintained an underperform rating on the company.

Some analysts view Tesla’s Q3 results as a signal of a challenging outlook for electric vehicles (EVs) in general. This sentiment was reflected in the decline of shares for Chinese EV makers and other automakers following Tesla’s cautious third-quarter call.