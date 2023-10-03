A new update has been released for Terraria Update 1.35. You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Terraria Update 1.35 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze during game play on PlayStation 4
- Fixed an issue where some Xbox players would not be able to access old save data after upgrading to 1.4.4.9.2
- Fixed an issue where map exploration progress would reset between sessions for some PlayStation players
- Fixed M+K MP Crash when holding a chest’s item while moving away from a chest while an item is held then swapping into inventory.
- Fixed M+K Crash when attempting to fill an inventory slot by right clicking to take one duplicated item only (as opposed to a stack), then placing it in the slot freed by an item frame
- Fixed a Crash in Split Screen when Player 1 saves and quits while a second+ player displays Syncing Files
- Fixed a Crash In Split Screen, when two players both have an empty chest open and one player knocks it down with a pickaxe
Source: Terraria