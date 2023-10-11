





Tales Of Arise: Beyond The Dawn Trailer Explores New Quests Players Can Tackle

Bandai Namco has lifted the wraps off a new trailer for Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn, this time offering a glimpse at some of the new quests that players will be able to tackle.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn is due out on November 9, 2023 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.