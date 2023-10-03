Tainted Grail: The Fall Of Avalon Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in Q4 2024

Open-world RPG Tainted Grail: The Fall Of Avalon is launching for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S In Q4 2024, Awaken Realms and Awaken Realms Digital have announced.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon was originally released for PC in Early Access back in March, with Judgement of the Excalibur, which forms part of version update 0.6, available today.

Taking the form of an open-world RPG with dark fantasy flavourings, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon picks up after the death of King Arthur and the fall of myths and legends. Now, humans are living in Avalon desperate for something to believe in, although the Red Death plague is spreading fast and time is running out.

Embark on a Grim Journey in Avalon

Embark on a grim journey throughout Avalon, an immersive world in which you shape your destiny through the choices you make and who you choose to become. With quests to undertake, characters to meet and mysteries to unfold around every corner, you’ll carve your own path and leave your own mark on these sinister lands, torn from the fore-dwellers by King Arthur’s hands.

Tainted Grail: The Fall Of Avalon is due out on PS5 and Xbox Series X in Q4 2024.