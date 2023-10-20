





System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Nightdive Studios has announced that System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition will be officially released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This full remaster of the original 1999 classic horror RPG has been rebuilt using Nightdive Studios’ KEX Engine, providing enhanced visuals, up to 4K resolution, and 120 FPS.

Improved Visuals and Stability

System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition offers the most visually impressive version of the game to date. In addition to the enhanced graphics, numerous bugs from the original PC game have been fixed, making it the most stable version as well.

Enhanced Multiplayer and Fan Support

The Enhanced Edition also includes upgrades to the game’s co-op multiplayer mode and officially supports fan-made content. Every aspect of the game has been refined to provide the best possible experience for both new fans and veterans alike.

System Shock 2: A Thrilling Sci-Fi Horror RPG

Set 42 years after the events of the original game, System Shock 2 follows the story of a soldier who awakens from cryo-sleep with cybernetic implants. Players must explore the infested starship Von Braun, upgrading their skills and battling against SHODAN’s monstrous creations.

Release Date

System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, although the specific release date has yet to be announced.

